Mamata Opposing Op Sindoor to Appease Muslim Vote Bank: Amit Shah

Accusing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of opposing Operation Sindoor and Waqf Amendment Act to appease her Muslim votebank, union home minister Amit Shah predicted on Sunday that BJP would come to power in the state for the first time with the “highest ever majority post independence” in the Assembly Election in 2026.Mr Shah, who was on a daylong-visit to the city, alleged at a party meeting in Netaji Indoor Stadium, “Mamataji has crossed all limits of appeasement for her Muslim votebank. When hundreds of terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor, Didi felt stomach pain. It would have suited her when tourists from Bengal were killed in Pahalgam. But she didn't speak up at that time.”He claimed, “But she didn't speak up then. As Modiji came here, she made a nasty statement and opposed Operation Sindoor. I want to tell her: You didn't oppose Operation Sindoor but have played with the sentiments of mothers and sisters of this country. Mamataji, you are free to take the side of Pakistan-sent terrorists as much as you can. Remember, this is Narendra Modi government of BJP. Whoever dares to show audacity now, will get a befitting response.”Referring to the recent communal riot at Jangipur in Murshidabad during the violent anti-Waqf law agitation, the union home minister pointed out, “The Ministry of Home affairs became fed up advising Mamataji to requisition BSF. But she didn't follow because had the BSF been deployed the Hindus would have been saved. Then our party workers moved the High Court which ordered the BSF deployment that saved the Hindus.”He added, “Mamataji, your leaders however abused BSF and instigated riots. I have no doubt in stating that the way a state government minister was involved in the riot, it is clear that it was a state sponsored riot against the Hindus. The Waqf law brought by Modiji is to protect the land of the innocent from encroachment. But Mamataji, who are you favouring by opposing the law?”Directing the BJP workers to increase party's vote share from 40% to 45%, Mr Shah observed, “Didi, how long will you keep protecting your goons? Your time is up. In 2026, BJP will form the government here, uprooting you. The way she has cheated the entire Hindu community, I feel that BJP will come to power here in the coming polls for the first time with the highest ever majority post independence.”On the infiltration at the India-Bangladesh border in the state, Mr Shah argued, “Mamataji has opened the borders for Bangladeshis. Infiltration is happening with her blessings. A TMC MP asked me in the parliament about what BSF has been doing. We have sought land. Give us the land. Let the borders get fenced. Even a bird will not be able to sneak then. But Mamataji is not giving us the land consciously so that infiltration keeps happening which will increase her votebank that will pave way for her nephew to become the next CM. But this is not going to happen.”