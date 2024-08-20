Mamata Mohanta Is BJP’s Rajya Sabha Candidate From Odisha

�Bhubaneswar:: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced names of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-polls.



From Odisha, the party announced the name of Mamata Mohanta.

Mamata had recently resigned from Rajya Sabha as well as primary membership of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The popular tribal leader of the Kudumi community was the first choice of the BJP for the Upper House. The Rajya Sabha byelection will be held on September 3, 2024, as per the notification issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Even though several other names, including that of party state president Manmohan Samal, were doing rounds, — the BJP picked Mamata and announced her as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Apart from Odisha, the BJP has also announced the names of candidates from other states as well.