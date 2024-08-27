Mamata Mohanta Elected to Rajya Sabha Unopposed from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mamata Mohanta has been elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed from Odisha. The development came hours after another BJP leader, Jagannath Pradhan, who had filed his nomination as an independent candidate, withdrew his nomination on the last day on Tuesday.

Mamata Mohanta joined BJP recently after resigning from her Rajya Sabha membership and primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) headed by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Later, the BJP nominated her as a candidate for the Upper House from Odisha.

Mohanta, a popular leader Kudumi tribal community leader hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, had on August 1 joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, Odisha in-charge Bijay Pal Singh Tomar, Odisha law minister Prithwiraj Harichandan, Berhampur Lok Sabha member Pradeep Panigrahi and other senior party leaders in a special event organised at party headquarters in New Delhi

After joining the BJP, Mohanta had said she resigned from the Rajya Sabha membership and the BJD after she felt that she was unable to serve people of her community and others.

“As I found that I was unable to work for the welfare of my community and common people within the BJD fold, I decided to join the BJP which is extensively working for the welfare of the people,” Mamata had said while joining the BJP.

She dismissed any conspiracy behind her leaving the BJD.

“This is my personal decision and there is no conspiracy. The decision to quit BJD came after I felt that I was not getting an opportunity to serve the people and I was being neglected.”



