Mamata Dials Odisha CM, Urges Him To Intervene in Torture of Labourers From Bengal

�Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called up her Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi and requested him to look into alleged incidents of assault on labourers from the state there, a senior official said on Sunday.



Banerjee also told him about such incidents, he said.

"Several people have gone from West Bengal to Odisha to work. There are reports that they are being beaten up and tortured by locals suspecting them to be Bangladeshis.

"The Bengal CM spoke to her Odisha counterpart and requested him to look into the matter," the official told PTI.

He said Banerjee also urged the labourers from the state to return to West Bengal as soon as possible and grab the opportunities available here.