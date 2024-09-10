Mamata Denies Offering Money to Family of Rape-Murder Victim

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday denied offering money to the parents of the young lady doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital a month ago. She also revealed that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal recently wanted to resign over the entire episode but she did not allow him.

Ms Banerjee said at the state secretariat Nabanna, “A lot of people are claiming that I told them (the victim's parents) about money. But I neither said anything nor made any offer to them. The Supreme Court directed the state government to help the victim’s family. But I did not offer them money. I told them that money cannot be the alternative.”

The victim's parents earlier claimed that the CM offered money to them during her visit to their home at Panihati in North 24 Parganas on August 12. On Mr Goyal’s wish to step down from his post, Ms Banerjee pointed out, "The Kolkata Police Commissioner came to me several times last week and offered to resign. But I did not allow him to do so. We have pujo coming up. Someone who is aware of law and order has to be there. If you have patience for a few days, will it be a Mahabharat (big deal)?”

She once again urged the agitating junior doctors to resume their duty immediately and slammed those who have been holding night vigil demanding justice into the case. Targeting the media over the hype, Ms Banerjee alleged, “Some people are trying to increase their TRP. Two-three channels are trying to create unrest and are provoking. A lot of lies are being spread and I am asking a committee to be formed. I have never said that I will not speak. I am ready for talks.”

The Trinamul Congress supremo also attacked the BJP and the Left over the ongoing protests. Accusing them of plotting a conspiracy, she argued, “You want to take everything from the police. There is a conspiracy. The Central government and the Left are involved in it.”