Mamata Banerjee welcomes Centre's move to confer classical language status to Bengali

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her delight over Bengali being conferred the status of classical language and said the state government had been actively working to secure this recognition from the Centre.



She said her government had submitted extensive research to support their case.

Governor CV Ananda Bose also welcomed the Centre's decision and announced an award of Rs five lakh to recognise an institution or an individual for contributing to the Bengali language and culture.

"Most happy to share that Bengali/Bangla has been finally accorded the status of a classical language by Government of India. We had been trying to snatch this recognition from Ministry of Culture, GOI and we had submitted three volumes of research findings in favour of our contention. Union government has accepted our well-researched claim today evening and we finally reach the cultural apex in the body of languages in India," Banerjee said in a post on X.

The Union Cabinet approved conferring the status of classical language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

"Hon'ble Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose welcomed the announcement as a deservedly great recognition of the sublimity of the Bengali language," the Raj Bhavan posted on X.

Bose announced an award of "Rs five lakh as the 'Durga Bengal Award' to recognise an institution or individual who has made outstanding contributions to Bengali language and culture".

"Bengal's culture, not Bengal's politics, is the signature of greatness of this blessed state," the governor said.

This is "prime minister's endorsement" of Kavi Guru Rabindranath Thakur's vision - "Banglar mati, Banglar jol, Banglar baayu, Banglar phol punnyo hauk, punnyo hauk hey bhogoban", Bose said as quoted by the Raj Bhavan in the post.

The classical languages serve as a custodian of Bharat's profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community's historical and cultural milestone, the central government said.

State BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said it is a historic moment for the Bengali community.

"Historic moment for the Bengali community as the cabinet declares Bengali a Classical Language! With its rich literary tradition, cultural heritage, and history, this recognition brings immense pride and honour to every Bengali," he said in a post on X.

"This is a historical decision and this decision goes very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government's philosophy of taking pride in our culture, taking pride in our heritage and taking pride in all the Indian languages and the rich heritage that we have," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a cabinet briefing.

The inclusion of languages as classical language will create significant employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields, the government statement said.�