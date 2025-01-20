Mamata Banerjee to Challenge Court’s Judgment in R.G. Kar Case

Kolkata: Expressing shock over the Sealdah Court's observation of "not rarest of the rare" crime into the rape and murder of an-duty female doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday evening that her government would move the Calcutta High Court for death penalty to the convict.

Ms Banerjee posted on X-handle, "In the R.G. Kar junior doctor's rape and murder case, I am really shocked to see that the judgement of the Court today finds that it is not a Rarest of Rare case! I am convinced that it is indeed a rarest of rare case which demands capital punishment. How could the judgement come to the conclusion that it is not a rarest of rare case?!"

She added, "We want and insist upon death penalty in this most sinister and sensitive case. Recently, in last 3/4 months, we have been able to ensure capital/ maximum punishment for convicts in such crimes. Then, why, in this case, has capital punishment not been awarded? I strongly feel that it is a heinous crime that warrants capital punishment. We will plead for capital punishment of the convict at the High Court now."