Mamata Banerjee makes 3 TMC panels to discipline party leaders

Kolkata: Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee constituted three disciplinary committees at her party's national executive committee meeting on Monday. One of them is for the TMC MPs while the second is for the party MLAs and the third is for other leaders of the party.

While briefing the media after the TMC national executive committee meeting chaired by Ms Banerjee at her Kalighat residence, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “These panels can issue show-cause notices to any party member who will be found in anti-party activities and can even suspend anyone for not replying to three notices.”

TMC also included five senior party leaders including assembly speaker Biman Banerjee, state minister Manas Bhunia and party MP Kalyan Banerjee to the national executive committee and made its national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee national level spokesman.

Ms Bhattacharya further informed that the TMC MPs would raise price rise, unemployment, fertilizers, stoppage of central funds to the state and the Manipur violence during the winter session of Parliament.

She also underlined that the TMC would launch multiple programmes that seek to make the party’s younger leaders aware of its history while the women’s wing would take out rallies in various blocks and districts of the state over the Aparajita Bill of the state government.

She added that the TMC would hold programmes that seek to make the party’s younger leaders aware of its history while the women’s wing would hold rallies in various districts and blocks over the Aparajita Bill.

Ms Bhattacharya said, “A 15-member delegation of TMC MPs and MLAs will seek an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu after December 10 on this issue. Our women’s wing will also hold rallies on November 30 and December 1 in the state.”��