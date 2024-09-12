 Top
Home » Nation

Male Nursing Orderly Misbehaves with Female Colleague at Delhi's GTB Hospital

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
11 Sep 2024 8:46 PM GMT
Male Nursing Orderly Misbehaves with Female Colleague at Delhis GTB Hospital
x

New Delhi: A dispute broke out at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital after a male nursing orderly allegedly misbehaved with a female colleague, police said on Wednesday.The incident happened when the woman went to the blood bank to collect some test results, and the man reportedly followed her, leading to a confrontation, they said.

Police also said that no complaints have been lodged as of now, and that CCTV footage will be examined on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Nischal Yathagiri, Vice President of the Resident Doctors' Association at GTB, said: "The police have visited the hospital for inquiry and CCTV footage will be examined tomorrow."

Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick