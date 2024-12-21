Make meditation a part of life: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon people to make mediation a part of their lives, saying it is a powerful way to bring peace and harmony to one's life.In a post on X to mark the World Meditation Day, he said apps and guided videos can be valuable tools to help incorporate meditation into daily routines in the age of technology.

Today, on World Meditation Day, I call upon everyone to make meditation a part of their daily lives and experience its transformative potential. Meditation is a powerful way to bring peace and harmony to one’s life, as well as to our society and planet. In the age of technology,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2024

