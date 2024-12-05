Major Police Reshuffle in Bengal, CID Chief Transferred

�Kolkata: In a major and senior level reshuffle in the West Bengal police, chief minister Mamata Banerjee shunted the criminal investigation department (CID) chief R Rajasekharan and transferred many other IPS officers from their posts on Wednesday.

Her step came within a month of her dissatisfaction and warning to the top brass of the state police at a meeting for failure to tackle law and order and crime and a section of cops’ involvement in corruption.

Mr Rajsekharan, who was posted as the additional director general (ADG) heading the CID, has been made ADG (Training) in the state police, according to an order issued by the state home department in the afternoon.

His replacement is yet to be announced by the state government however. On the other hand, another IPS officer, Damayanti Sen, who was ADG (Training) has been appointed as the ADG (Policy) while R Sivakumar, who was ADG (Policy), has been transferred as ADG (Enforcement Branch).

Rajeev Mishra, who was posted as ADG (EB), has been assigned as ADG (Modernization & Coordination). Sources indicated that more cops are in line of transfer in the government’s measure.