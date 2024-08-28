Major Maoist Offensive in Chhattisgarh's Hatchekoti Forest

Raipur: Security forces on Wednesday launched a major offensive against Maoists in Hatchekoti forest, falling under Abujhmad in Narayanpur district in south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.



However, a detailed picture of the counterinsurgency operation launched in the area was yet to reach the local police headquarters in Bastar, sources said.

“Search operation continues. We cannot give more details till the search parties return to their camps for security reasons”, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj told this newspaper.

Sources said that acting on intelligence inputs on the presence of some hardcore Maoists in Hatchekoti forest under Kongepangur area falling under Sonpur police station in Narayanpur district, a search operation was launched in the area.

“The hideouts of Maoists in the area have been cordoned off by the search parties. It is a very remote area. It was yet to be ascertained as to what was the intensity of the encounter, if it happened by now”, a senior police officer posted in Narayanpur district told this newspaper, requesting not to be quoted.

“It may turn out to be a major offensive against Maoists”, the police officer indicated.

In another development, a tribal was on Wednesday brutally killed by Maoists in Bijapur district in south Bastar accusing him of being a police informer.

Maoists abducted Sudru Karam (27) when he was working in his agricultural field in the village of Timnar under Mirtul police station and took him to the nearby jungle, police said.

The ultras killed him by slitting his throat and then threw the body on the outskirt of the village, police said.

This was the third civilian killing by Maoists in Bijapur district in the last five days.

On August 22, one Lancha Poonem was killed with sharp weapons by Maoists at Pusnar under Gangaloor police station accusing him of being a police informer.