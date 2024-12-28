Major fire in Mumbai scrap godowns

Mumbai:�A major fire broke out in godowns storing scrap and plastic material located on a compound in Kurla area of Mumbai on Saturday morning, Fire Brigade officials said. No injuries were reported.

Officials described the blaze as a "level 3" fire confined to scrap and plastic material in the godowns on Wajid Ali Compound in Sakinaka.

The incident occurred around 6 AM. "The fire has affected an area measuring 1,000 X 500 square feet of the ground floor and partly one-storey structure," a Fire Brigade update said.

The official said 10 small hose lines, 11 fire engines, nine jet tanks, aerial work platforms and other assistants were rushed to the spot for firefighting operation.�