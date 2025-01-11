Majhi announces policy to engage non-resident Odias in development

During the closing session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Friday, CM Majhi underscored the significant role of the Odia diaspora in contributing to the state’s progress. He announced the appointment of a special minister to address NROs' concerns and facilitate communication between the diaspora and the state government.

“The Odia diaspora acts as a bridge between India and the countries where they live. Your efforts in promoting Indian and Odia culture abroad are invaluable. As successful industrialists, professionals, and technocrats, your participation in Odisha's growth is essential,” CM Majhi said.

To streamline the engagement, the Department of Language, Literature, and Culture will serve as the nodal agency for the initiative. The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of incorporating NROs’ insights into the Odisha Vision Document 2036, which will chart the state’s future growth.

The announcement reflects the government's commitment to strengthening ties with NROs and leveraging their expertise for the state’s development. CM Majhi assured delegates that the policy will address challenges faced by the diaspora while creating opportunities for involvement in cultural, economic, and developmental activities.

“Odisha is on a transformative path, and the contribution of its global citizens will accelerate this journey,” the Chief Minister noted.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from the audience, with NROs expressing their readiness to collaborate with the government to build a brighter future for Odisha.

This policy is expected to be a game-changer, fostering pride in Odia heritage and ensuring proactive involvement in the state's prosperity.