Majhi Alleges Bomb Attack Plot by Former BJD Government

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reiterated allegations of an attempted assassination during the tenure of the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government. Speaking in Sundargarh district during the release of the third installment of the Subhadra Yojana financial assistance program, Majhi accused the BJD of orchestrating a bomb attack on him in October 2021. At the time, Majhi was the Opposition Chief Whip in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The incident occurred near Mandua in Keonjhar district when two bike-borne assailants hurled country-made bombs at Majhi’s car as he was returning from a labor union meeting. While the vehicle sustained damage, Majhi and his driver escaped unhurt. Majhi has claimed that the attack was a deliberate attempt to eliminate him for opposing the policies of the BJD-led government. “By God’s grace, I survived. Today, I am entrusted with the responsibility of leading Odisha’s development,” he remarked.

Majhi also criticized the former administration for exploiting Sundargarh district, alleging misappropriation of funds from the district mineral fund under the guise of development. He further accused the BJD of suppressing dissenting voices, claiming that the attack was part of a larger strategy to silence him.

This is not the first time Majhi has made such claims. In June, during a public meeting in Keonjhar, he alleged that the BJD had plotted his assassination and credited divine intervention and the support of the people for his survival. He invoked religious faith, saying, “With Maa Tarini, Maa Durga, Lord Baladev, and Lord Jagannath by my side, I have nothing to fear.”

Despite the seriousness of these allegations, the BJD has remained silent, issuing no response to Majhi’s accusations. The incident has fueled political tensions in Odisha, with Majhi’s statements drawing attention to past governance and security concerns.