'Maiyan Samman Yojana': Soren transfers Rs 1,415-cr to over 56 lakh women in Jharkhand

Soren transferred the amount during a ceremony at Namkum, which was initially scheduled for December 28 last year, but got postponed due to the national mourning following the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"We are ready to touch new heights. The state, which underwent exploitation for decades, is ready for a new flight," Soren asserted at the function.

Under the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance had pledged to increase the monthly honorarium from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, starting December 2024.

The initiative has been widely credited for bolstering the INDIA bloc's electoral success in Jharkhand.

Launched in August last year, the scheme initially provided Rs 1,000 to women aged 18-50, covering around 56 lakh beneficiaries.