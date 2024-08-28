Main Accused in MP Police Station Attack Held; 37 Arrested

Bhopal: The alleged main accused in the attack on a police station in district headquarters of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh on August 21, was on Tuesday arrested, police said.



The key accused in stone pelting at the Kotwali police station in Chhatarpur Haji Shahzad Ali, a local Congress leader, was arrested when he was going to the local court to surrender, sources said.



Police forces were deployed around the local court following intelligence inputs on the alleged plan by the accused to surrender in the court to avoid arrest by the police, sources said.



Police arrested him as soon as he appeared near the court, sources added.



Police had earlier declared him fugitive when he absconded and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on him.



Police had also issued a look out circular to ensure that he did not flee the country.



Ali was arrested in Chhatarpur during the day, Chhatarpur district superintendent of police Agam Jain said.



He was later produced in the local court which remanded him to police custody for three days, official sources said.



Ali allegedly led a group of members of a particular community to stage a protest at the Kotwali police station on August 21 demanding action against the Hidu seer Ramgiri Maharaj for his objectionable remarks on Islam.



The mob suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station, leaving four policemen injured.



As many as 37 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.



According to the police officer, the police had formed ten teams to apprehend the accused.



Ali has a criminal record and has six cases, including murder and offences under the Arms Act to his name, since 1988, the SP said, adding that the administration is also investigating the cases of the alleged encroachment lodged against him.



An investigation is on by the police to find out where Ali stayed when he absconded and who was handling his social media account which updated about him by posting his videos, police said.

