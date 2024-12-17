Mahua Moitra moves privilege notice against Kiren Rijiju over remarks

TMC leader Mahua Moitra with other opposition leaders after being expelled by the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Monday moved a privilege notice against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for remarks made on December 13 in the House. Moitra urged that the matter be referred to the privileges committee. This follows a similar privilege notice filed earlier by her party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose against Rijiju for his comments about Opposition members.

Rijiju had stated, “If such a thing is said then action should be taken against it. Or otherwise, this kind of a woman, any member will get up and talk like this... They are setting a very wrong precedent.”

Invoking Rule 222 of the Lok Sabha’s Rules of Procedure, Moitra argued that Rijiju's comments were personal and disrespectful towards Opposition members. Her notice was supported by leaders from various Opposition parties, including NCP-SP’s Supriya Sule, DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, A. Raja, and Dayanidhi Maran, SP’s Dimple Yadav, and Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal.

Earlier, Rijiju had also remarked that the Opposition was “not fit to sit in Parliament.”

Sagarika Ghose criticized Rijiju’s statement, accusing him of misusing his position as Parliamentary Affairs Minister. “Such statements show blatant disrespect for the Opposition. All Opposition members demand an apology and the expunging of these remarks,” Ghose stated.

The notices highlight rising tensions in Parliament, as Opposition leaders push back against what they term as undignified and unparliamentary behavior. Both Moitra and Ghose have emphasized that Rijiju’s remarks violate parliamentary conduct and undermine the decorum of the House. The matter now awaits further action.