Mahayuti Sweeps Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls

Mumbai: The ruling Mahayuti alliance has extended its electoral dominance by posting a decisive victory in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections across Maharashtra, following its recent success in the municipal corporation polls.

Of the 731 Zilla Parishad seats, results for 714 have been declared so far, with the Mahayuti securing 559 seats. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 225 seats, followed by its alliance partners, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP with 172 seats and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 162 seats.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trails with a combined total of 122 seats. The Congress is leading in 55 seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 46 seats, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP in 21 seats. Other parties and Independents together have won 33 seats.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the results showed that voters had reaffirmed their confidence in the Mahayuti alliance. He claimed the alliance had surpassed its 2017 performance and won in all 12 districts where elections were held. “We have broken the 2017 poll record. The opposition lacked the will to fight,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the BJP registered victories in districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Sangli, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Satara, while the NCP emerged victorious in Pune district.

In Pune, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, in alliance with the Sharad Pawar faction, secured the highest number of seats, leading in 43 of the 73 Zilla Parishad seats. Party leaders attributed the performance to a sympathy wave following the death of the Deputy Chief Minister during the election period.