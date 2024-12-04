Mahayuti leaders to meet Guv to stake claim after BJP legislature party meet: Mungantiwar

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Mahayuti partners will meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan at 3.30 pm on Wednesday to stake a claim to form a government in the state.

Mungantiwar was speaking to mediapersons ahead of the BJP's crucial legislature party meeting scheduled at the Vidhan Bhavan here on Wednesday to elect its leader, who is expected to be sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as the frontrunner for the top post in the new Mahayuti government. "After the meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan, all Mahayuti leaders will head to the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan. The leaders will submit their claim to form government in Maharashtra," Mungantiwar told a regional news channel.

Talking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "You will hear a good news soon. The BJP legislature party leader will be someone the entire state wishes to see as the chief minister." The Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, won 230 of the 288 seats in the assembly in the November 20 state polls.