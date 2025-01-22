Mahayuti Leaders Downplay Discord Over Guardian Ministership

�Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the issue of guardian ministers will be resolved once chief minister Devendra Fadnavis returns from Davos. Shinde’s remarks came three days after the cracks appeared in the BJP-led Mahayuti government over appointment of guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad. The list issued by the CM was withdrawn the next day allegedly after the intervention by the BJP’s central leadership.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief and Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule appealed that the protests regarding the guardian ministership should be stopped by each constituent of the Mahayuti.

Fadnavis-led government on Saturday night announced the list of Guardian Ministers for all 36 districts of Maharashtra. A cabinet minister is made a guardian minister of a particular district, which means he or she holds de facto charge of a particular district. The guardian gets control over the government spendings in the district, because of which the position has become important for all parties in the district.

The state government had appointed women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare as the guardian minister of Raigad district and water resources minister Girish Mahajan for Nashik district. The announcement invited sharp reactions from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as the party wanted the post in both districts.

Horticulture minister Bharatseth Gogawale wanted to hold charge of the Raigad district, while School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse wanted to become the guardian minister of the Nashik district.

The Shiv Sena workers torched tyres on Mumbai-Goa Highway after the announcement. Supporters of Gogawale had put up a show of strength outside the Shinde’s bungalow ‘Muktagiri’ on Tuesday night.

The announcement of the guardian ministers was already delayed by almost a month due to differences in the Mahayuti. The government stayed the decision on guardian ministers in Nashik and Raigad, which has brought embarrassment to the government.

In a response to a query over the guardian minister, Mr. Shinde said, “We have resolved all issues so far. This issue will also be settled after the CM returns from Davos.”

Mr. Bawankule said that the BJP workers wanted to protest in Nashik. “But I spoke to the party leaders in Nashik and did not allow them to organise the protest. Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will sit together and take a decision on it,” he said.