Mahayuti alliance to form government on November 25

The ruling Mahayuti has won 230 of the 288 seats in the State’s Assembly election, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 132 seats on its own.

Following is the party position after the announcement of results for elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly: BJP 132 Shiv Sena 57 NCP 41 Shiv Sena (UBT) 20 Congress 16 NCP (SP) 10 Samajwadi Party 2 Jan Surajya Shakti 2 Rashtriya Yuva Swabhimani Party 1 Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1 AIMIM 1 CPI(M) 1 PWP 1 Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi 1 Independents 2.



