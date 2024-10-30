Mahayuti Alliance rift: BJP, NCP clash over Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat

Mumbai: Tensions have risen within the Mahayuti alliance as the BJP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) clash over the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly seat. The BJP announced Shiv Sena’s Suresh Krishna Patil, known as Bullet Patil, as its "official" candidate, in direct competition with the NCP’s nominee, Nawab Malik, for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.

BJP leader Kriti Somaiya emphasized the party's stance, posting on social media, “Mahayuti (Shiv Sena) official candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar is Bullet Patil. We will fight to defeat candidates supporting Vote Jihad, Terrorism.”

Nawab Malik submitted his nomination as an NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate, stating, "Today, I filed a nomination from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency as an NCP candidate...the party has sent the AB form, and I submitted it at 2:55 pm. I am now the official candidate of the NCP.” Expressing gratitude to NCP leaders, including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Malik expressed confidence in his chances.

The Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency, currently held by Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi, is heavily influenced by the Muslim vote. Malik, a former two-time MLA from Anushakti Nagar, initially announced an independent run before securing the NCP ticket amidst Mahayuti pressures.







