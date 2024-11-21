Maharashtra Voting Marred by Hooliganism, MCC Violation Allegations

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s image of holding peaceful elections was marred on Wednesday as the state witnessed several alleged incidents of distribution of money and hooliganism during the voting.

In Nandgaon constituency of Nashik district, Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande allegedly threatened independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal with death during a confrontation over accusations of voter fraud.

According to the officials, Kande and Bhujbal as well as their supporters had a heated exchange of words at a polling centre in Nandgaon after the independent candidate raised objection over the authenticity of some voters in the segment.

As police attempted to intervene, Kande allegedly threatened Bhujbal, stating in Marathi, “Tujha murder fix aahe aaj” (your murder is fixed today). The threat was captured on video.

While Bhujbal has initiated legal proceedings against Kande, the latter, however, said the incident was misrepresented. “I did not name Sameer Bhujbal. I only warned those fighting to stop, as it would result in someone’s death,” he said.

In the high-profile constituency of Baramati, NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar’s mother alleged intimidation and bogus voting by workers of the rival NCP led by sitting MLA Ajit Pawar.

“When we objected to it, a few people intimidated us and threatened our party activists,” said Yugendra’s mother, Sharmila Pawar. She said a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission in this regard.

Yugendra Pawar, a grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is pitted against his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati.

However, Ajit Pawar denied the allegations and said that, on the contrary, their party activists were being threatened. Ajit Pawar said, “Sharmila Pawar’s allegations are completely false. If a complaint has been filed, the Election Commission and the police will investigate,” he said.

In chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, a case has been filed against the Shiv Sena UBT candidate Kedar Dighe for allegedly possessing liquor and cash. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Anand Dighe, a mentor of CM Shinde.

According to the FIR filed at the Kopri police station, Kedar Dighe and a few others were allegedly caught with envelopes of cash and bottles of liquor at Ashtavinayak Chowk around 2 am.

Kedar Dighe has been charged under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code for undue influence in an election. However, he has denied the allegations against him.

On the social media platform X, Kedar Dighe wrote that nothing wrong was found in his car. He claimed that the incident was an attempt by his opponents to defame him and he had personally brought the car to the police station. He also called the situation politically motivated.

A polling booth was vandalised and a worker of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) was assaulted in Parli constituency, from where minister Dhananjay Munde of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is seeking re-election.

Madhav Jadhav, a local leader of the Sharad Pawar-led party was assaulted in Parli and the video of the assault went viral on social media, after which a polling booth at Ghatnandur in the constituency was vandalised.

Some people entered the polling booth at Ghatnandur, threw the EVM on the ground and damaged the furniture in the booth, the official said. Beed Collector Avinash Pathak said that after some persons tried to damage EVMs at Ghatnandur, the administration replaced the EVMs and voting resumed.

Three unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena candidate Bhausaheb Kamble’s car in Shrirampur in the early hours of Wednesday. The three persons riding two motorcycles targeted Kamble’s car on the day of polling. The bullets, however, didn’t hit the car and Kamble, a police official said.

Sanjay Nirupam, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate from Dindoshi in Mumbai, has alleged that his party worker was attacked by activists of rival Shiv Sena (UBT). The attack was carried out by ‘Muslim’ supporters of Shiv Sena (UBT), he claimed. “Hundreds of Muslim workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) were trying to influence voters and obstructing,” Nirupam said.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Nitesh Karale from Wardha constituency claimed that he was assaulted by two BJP supporters near a polling station. He said the incident took place at Umri Meghe when he was returning after casting his vote. Karale said he filed a police complaint about the alleged assault.

A flying squad of the Election Commission seized Rs 60 lakh in the Rajura constituency in Chandrapur district. Poll officials raided a house at Gadchandur and confiscated the cash and some campaign material.