Maharashtra to use AI tool to detect cyber crimes

Mumbai:The Maharashtra government has decided to use an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool to detect the cases of cyber crime. The home department has also proposed to set up Maharashtra State Cyber Security Corporation (MSCSC) in the coming days. Apart from this, the home department will create public awareness about Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023 in next 100 days.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took a review of the home, urban development, skill development, and women and child development (WCD) departments. Mr. Fadnavis discussed a 100-days plan for these departments in a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in South Mumbai. Senior government officers including additional chief secretary (ACS) of home department Dr I.S, Chahal, were present for the meeting

Mr. Fadnavis, who is also holding the charge of the home department, instructed that the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project (MCSP) should be implemented to its full potential. “Under the cyber security project, AI based governance, risk and compliance should be done,” he said.

Officials said that they are expected to receive an average 6,000 complaints under MCSP every day. “We are going to receive two lakh cases monthly and 25 lakh cases annually on an average. All the cases can not be resolved in a time bound manner. For this, AI can be used to monitor all the cases,” the officials said.

The CM said that new posts should be created for the anti-narcotics task force. In the anti-Naxal initiatives, the work of setting up new armed posts in Naxal-affected districts should be accelerated and a draft of Maharashtra Prison Regulations should be prepared on the lines of the Central Government, he said.

The department has planned to hold workshops on the three laws for more than 10 lakh citizens of the state through 34 SPs (Superintendent of Police) of the districts and 11 CPs (commissioner of police) of the police commissionerates.

A senior officer, who was present in the meeting, said, “All 34 SPs (Superintendent of Police) and 11 CPs (commissioner of police) have been asked to take 50 workshops each for creating awareness about BNSS, BNS in the next 100 days. The workshop would be held at gram panchayat level and 500 people are expected to attend each workshop.”