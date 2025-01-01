Maharashtra to roll out its first AI policy this year

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar. (Photo: Facebook) Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar. (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Information and Technology Minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday directed his department to draft the state’s first independent Artificial Intelligence policy. Emphasising the importance of AI in shaping the future of industries, businesses and governance, Mr. Shelar said it is important that Maharashtra positions itself at the leader of India’s technological advancement.

Mr. Shelar held a meeting with IT Department officials at the Sahyadri Guest House on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by IT Department Secretary Parrag Jaiin Nainutia, MahaIT Managing Director Jayshree Bhoj, and senior officials from the departments concerned. During the meeting, Shelar stressed the importance of leveraging AI to boost industries, attract businesses, create employment opportunities, and establish Maharashtra as a major player in the AI sector, an official statement said.

The minister noted that it is important to align Maharashtra’s AI aspirations with national efforts such as IndiaAI Mission so that the state emerges as a leader in the AI revolution. IndiaAI Mission, launched in March, focuses on advancing AI capabilities across the nation with special allocations for the IndiaAI Datasets Platform, Application Development Initiatives, Graphic Processing Units, IndiaAI Innovation Centre, Future Skills Programme and financing startups in the AI space.

“The era of AI technology has begun, and Maharashtra must seize this opportunity to emerge as a leader,” the minister said.

The proposed AI policy, which is expected to be unveiled later this year, will also focus on skill development and employment generation. With AI technologies reshaping industries like healthcare, agriculture, education, and logistics, the state aims at preparing its workforce for the future through specialised training programmes and collaborations with industry leaders. “By adopting AI, we can drive economic growth, generate jobs for the youth, and strengthen our position in the global AI landscape,” Mr. Shelar said..