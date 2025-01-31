Maharashtra to remove NA charter condition for setting up industry on agriculture land

Mumbai: In a bid to expedite the process of industry establishment in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti government has decided to remove the clause of non-agriculture (NA) charter (Sanad) for setting up a new Industry on Agriculture land. The development comes in the backdrop of the government’s efforts to bring ease of doing business in the state.

According to the revenue department, the various projects have been stalled and delayed due to issuance of a charter (Sanad) for the conversion of agricultural land to non-agriculture (NA) land. The revenue department has issued a circular in this regard. The government is planning to bring a bill to amend the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (MLRC) 1966 in the budget session in March 2025.

Although the government has already done away with various provisions section 42 (A), (B), (C) and (D) and section 44 (A) of MLRC for conversion of land from agriculture to non-agriculture for the industrial unit set up. But the landowner has to obtain the NA charter.

Officials said that this is a very tedious process, which takes a lot of time. “We have realised that it is taking the same time as it was taking for conversion of the land. It discourages the entrepreneurs from setting up new units on the agricultural land. So we have decided to revoke the provisions of the NA charter,” the officials said.

A senior official from the state government said that considering the hardships faced by the investors, the industry department has asked the revenue department to give the NA charter under the one window clearance to expedite the process of establishing a new industry. “But we have decided to revoke the provisions for issuing a charter. In the coming days, we will come up with a bill to amend the MLRC 1966,” the senior official said.

As per this circular, the Government of India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has initiated Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). Under the EoDB, the conducive atmosphere has been created in the state for setting up of new industries. This newspaper is in possession of the copy of the circular.

The circular says, “By bringing an amendment under MLRC , the provisions related to NA charter will be revoked. This will take some time. During this period, if any industrialist wants to set up a unit on NA land, it would not need to take NA charter. It will only need to take development permission from a competent planning authority. Post this, it will have to submit a copy to the concerned village revenue official for making changes in the revenue record.”