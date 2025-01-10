Maharashtra to provide additional subsidy to EWS for rooftop solar panels

MUMBAI: In a bid to promote rooftop solar power in economically weaker sections (EWS) of society in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnasiv government will bring a new policy in a fortnight. The state government will give subsidies to purchase solar panels on line of the central government’s “PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana” to consumers from weaker sections. The state energy department has been working on the policy. The department has a target to give 20 lakh solar panels under the scheme in the next one year.

After taking charge of the Chief Minister’s office, Mr Fadnavis has been continuously taking a review of the various departments. In a recently held review meeting, the energy department was directed to come up with a policy to provide a subsidy to the consumers, who are using less than 100 units of electricity and can’t afford the rooftop solar power panel due to financial constraint. Most of the consumers, who are using less than 100 units in a month, fall in the EWS category.

At present, the central government is only providing a subsidy of Rs 30,000 to consumers, who are using 150 units of electricity monthly, for installation of rooftop solar plants of 1 kW (kilowatt). Apart from this, the consumers, who are using up to 300 units of electricity a month, are being provided a subsidy of Rs 60,000 for installation of rooftop solar plants of 2 kW. The centre also provides a subsidy of Rs 78,000 to those consumers, whose consumption is more than 300 units a month.

A senior official from the state government said that the provision for installation of rooftop solar power panels is not sufficient for EWS consumers, who can’t afford the remaining cost. Thereforethe state government is considering a proposal to provide financial assistance to such poor consumers from the state’s exchequer also.

“At present, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Orissa, are providing Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively from their own coffers to fund rooftop solar power for the weaker sections. On the same line, we are also drafting a policy to chip in to promote rooftop solar power panels among the EWS in the state. It will help to drastically reduce the monthly bills of the poor people,” the senior official said.

A senior official from the energy department said, “We are chalking out a policy in this regard. Once it is finalised, we will go to the cabinet for its approval.”

The senior official said that so far they have received 2,69,745 applications for the rooftop solar panel. Of these, 2,67,725 applications have been approved. “57,934 consumers have installed the rooftop solar panel in the state. They are generating 230.33 megawatt RE (renewable energy),” he said.

