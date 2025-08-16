Maharashtra To Play Key Role In Realising Vision Of Viksit Bharat: Fadnavis

Mumbai:Hoisting the national flag at Mantralaya on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis affirmed that Maharashtra would play a pivotal role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He highlighted numerous mega infrastructure projects — ranging from roads and airports to ports — and emphasised the need to tap into the state’s immense potential to fuel national growth.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is making continuous progress. In just a decade, India has advanced from being the eleventh-largest economy to the fourth-largest in the world. Maharashtra, as a key contributor to this journey, is progressing rapidly. The concept of Viksit Maharashtra is a critical part of the dream of Viksit Bharat," said Mr. Fadnavis while addressing the gathering at Mantralaya.



The ceremony was also attended by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Alok Aradhe, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, and other dignitaries.

Referring to the ongoing construction of the Vadhavan Port, the Chief Minister stated that it will rank among the top ten ports globally. “With this, Maharashtra and India will emerge as major maritime powers,” he said. Mr. Fadnavis also pointed out that Maharashtra accounts for 40 per cent of all direct foreign investments coming into the country.

“No one can stop India’s growth story today. We are making strides across sectors — from space exploration to self-reliance in manufacturing. Our goal is to ensure that global-quality products and systems are built in India. Innovation, startups, and advanced technologies must thrive here. The country is firmly moving in that direction,” he said, underscoring the importance of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. He reiterated the Prime Minister’s call for promoting Swadeshi products wherever possible.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to various state-led infrastructure initiatives, startup incentives, and schemes aimed at strengthening the agricultural sector. “We are confident that Maharashtra will be the leading contributor to India’s development journey. It is essential that we all work together to realize this goal,” he added.

Mr. Fadnavis also lauded the Indian Army for its success in Operation Sindoor, saying it demonstrated India’s growing strength on the global stage. “In this operation, the Army systematically destroyed terrorist bases, repelling attacks on our nation. This showed the world the strength of the new India. I extend my congratulations and gratitude to the officers and soldiers who participated in Operation Sindoor,” he said.

