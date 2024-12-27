Maharashtra to Introduce Single Window Clearance for Film Production

Mumbai: Maharashtra government will Introduce a single-window clearance to boost film production in the state. Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar has directed his department to simplify the process of obtaining permissions for film shootings. The initiative aims to encourage more film productions in the state, generate employment opportunities and ensure smoother operations for filmmakers.

Mr. Shelar held a review meeting to discuss a 100 days program and projects of the department. According to an official statement, Mr. Shelar instructed the department to introduce a single window clearance scheme to ensure that Maharashtra becomes the hub for film production houses to carry out film shoots, to generate maximum employment opportunities and to streamline issuance of film shooting permits to producers. He told the department to develop an online system under the single window clearance scheme and implement it throughout the state.

“The cultural affairs department significantly contributes to employment generation in the state while sensitising people towards societal issues. And hence, Mr. Shelar directed senior officials to implement necessary schemes effectively,” the official said.

Additional chief secretary to the chief minister and additional chief secretary of the cultural affairs ministry Vikas Kharge, managing director of Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation Swati Mhase Patil, joint managing director Dr. Dhananjay Savalkar, director of the cultural affairs department Dr. Dilip Balsekar and other senior officials attended the meeting.

“The cultural affairs Department has the power to create significant employment opportunities while promoting social awareness. Through innovative initiatives like the single-window clearance, we aim to position Maharashtra as the hub of the film industry,” Mr. Shelar said.

In the meeting, Mr. Shelar also addressed plans for revamping the P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, as well as discussed events such as the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar publication ceremony and the Maharashtra Bhushan awards.