Maharashtra to Become 1st State Geo-Mapping Waqf Assets

Mumbai: Maharashtra is set to become the first state in India to implement geo-mapping of all Waqf Board assets — an ambitious initiative aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in managing thousands of religious and charitable properties across the state.

The geo-mapping project will cover approximately 45,000 properties and sub-units spread over an estimated 92,000 acres. It is expected to roll out within the next 15 days, officials said. The initiative is anticipated to significantly increase the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf’s (MSBW) annual rental income from the current Rs 8.5 crore to nearly Rs 50 crore.

Once the project is completed, the government will also be able to identify the exact number of encroached Waqf properties across the state.

Waqf properties are personal assets donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes. These properties are administered by Muttawalis (caretakers), who are appointed by the MSBW.

The state government will invest Rs 26.22 crore in the project, which has been awarded to M/s Innowave IT Infrastructures Limited. “The company will geo-tag each of the 45,000 properties and sub-units with detailed documentation, including location, boundaries, area, legal status, lease terms, encroachments, and zoning,” an official said.

Field surveys will be conducted to collect and verify this data. The official further noted that the project will enable the state to accurately determine and validate the total number of MSBW assets through detailed field surveys, ensuring precise and up-to-date records. The entire project is slated for completion in four years and three months.

The initiative includes an enterprise-grade, web-based GIS Asset and Management Information System; a mobile application for on-site data collection and integration with satellite imagery.

When contacted, Ruchesh Jaivanshi, Secretary of the Minority Development Department, confirmed that the project is expected to significantly boost MSBW’s revenue. “We will explore the commercial potential of Waqf properties and lease them out at market rates. We anticipate generating Rs 50 crore annually through leasing,” he said.

The rollout will begin in Pune, Aurangabad, and Mumbai, and later extend to other districts.

Another official emphasised that digitisation will help the Board clearly identify legitimate assets, detect illegal occupations and unauthorised constructions, and support evidence-based decision-making related to property maintenance, dispute resolution, leasing, and development, which will ensure compliance with the Waqf Act and MSBW regulations.

“By leveraging cutting-edge GIS technology, digital mapping, and data analytics, the MSBW is taking a significant step toward modern, accountable, and strategic Waqf property management. This project will protect community interests, improve transparency, and unlock the true developmental potential of our historic assets,” Mr. Jaivanshi said.