Maharashtra to Announce New Youth Policy by November End

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is likely to announce its youth policy by the end of November. Adv. Manikrao Kokate, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare of Maharashtra, on Wednesday said the government has sought suggestions from the public for the new youth policy. The new policy will be coming after more than 12 years. Last month, the state government had sanctioned Rs 10 crore to draft the policy.

An official said that the new policy will include provisions for the establishment of youth training centres, institution of youth awards, organisation of youth festivals, financial assistance to NGOs working for youth welfare, promotion of employment opportunities, development of a dedicated youth website, setting up of guidance centres for competitive examinations, and the construction of youth hostels.

“We will also organise a Youth Day and Youth Week in the state, if the policy is approved by the committee of legislators formed to help draft the new policy,” the official added.

A proposal is also being prepared to establish a State Youth Development Fund under the new policy. In total, around 21 recommendations have been made to the Youth Department for incorporation into the policy.

The earlier Youth Policy was approved in 2012, and its duration was set for 10 years. The official stated that the existing policy has become outdated and needs to be revised to keep pace with changing times. “We have therefore decided to amend the current policy to align it with the needs of the hour,” he said.

Minister Kokate announced that the government is in the process of developing a more inclusive and updated Youth Policy aimed at effectively engaging young people aged 13 to 35 in the era of globalisation. The policy will emphasise scientific thinking, awareness of diversity, and civic responsibilities.

To enhance the policy’s relevance and impact, the Minister urged young people to share their suggestions. “We will be seeking input on issues such as social, educational, and skill development. The policy will consider the needs of all groups, including those defined by gender, religion, caste, language, income level, rural or urban background, as well as minorities and underprivileged communities. We want to ensure that no young person is left behind,” he said.

According to the minister, the new policy will ensure that young people have access to fundamental rights such as participation in decision-making, quality education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, healthcare, environmental protection, housing, and involvement in arts, sports, and cultural activities. “We will introduce the policy within the next month,” he said.