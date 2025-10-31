Maharashtra To Announce Farm Loan Waiver By June 2026: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the state government would roll out a farm loan waiver scheme by June 30, 2026. The announcement followed a meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House between Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and former minister and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bacchu Kadu, who has been demanding loan relief for farmers. Former MP Raju Shetti and Dr. Ajit Navale of the All India Kisan Sabha also attended the meeting, which focused on measures to address the state’s deepening agrarian distress.

Mr. Fadnavis said that the state government has constituted a committee under Pravin Pardeshi, Chief Executive of the state’s think tank MITRA, to prepare a detailed plan for a farm loan waiver. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, which ended late night, with farmer leaders at the Sahyadri Guest House, the CM said the committee will submit its report in the first week of April 2026. “The committee will decide the norms for the loan waiver and the process of implementation,” he said.

The government announced the formation of a high-level committee headed by Mr. Pardeshi. The nine-member panel has been tasked with recommending both short-term and long-term measures to improve the condition of farmers and help them break free from the cycle of debt. According to a government resolution issued by the Cooperation Department, the committee will also suggest ways to enhance the standard of living of farmers across the state. Pardeshi is expected to submit the panel’s report to the state government within six months.

The Chief Minister added that the government will work on the committee’s report within three months before taking a final decision. “We will take a final decision on the farm loan waiver before June 30, 2026,” Mr. Fadnavis assured, reiterating that the government stands firmly with the farmers of the state.

Mr. Kadu also said the government has set a specific timeline to ensure that farmers’ debts are cleared before the June 2026 deadline.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kadu cancelled his proposed plan to stage a “Rail Roko Andolan” in Nagpur after the Bombay High Court cautioned him against probable inconvenience to the citizens.

The protesters led by the former minister had blocked the National Highway 44 popularly known as Wardha Road on Wednesday, when the Bombay High court had directed him to forthwith clear the protest site and told police authorities to take stern action against the protestors if Mr. Kadu failed to abide by the court order.

On Thursday morning, when the matter was called out, Justice Rajnish Vyas was informed that the protest site has been cleared and the traffic flow is now smooth on the said highway. However, it was highlighted that Mr. Kadu has given a press statement that if the concerned authorities failed to hold talks with him, he will proceed with a Rail Roko Andolan.

However, the court said, “It is made clear that the respondents will take all appropriate steps, in advance, in order to ensure that there is no disturbance either to the road transport or movement of railway traffic.”

After the high court’s clear directive, advocate Hariom Dhage, representing Mr. Kadu submitted that his client has taken a decision to cancel Rail Roko Andolan.