Maharashtra Tigress Zeenat released into Similipal Tiger Reserve

Bhubaneswar: Zeenat, a tigress relocated from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), was released into the core area of Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) on Sunday evening. The release, which occurred at 9:30 pm, was confirmed as successful by the Similipal Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF).

The tigress, under continuous 24-hour monitoring, has been observed roaming around five meters from her soft enclosure within the forest, according to Prakash Chandra Gogineni, Director of the Similipal Tiger Project.

Zeenat arrived at Similipal on November 15 as part of an inter-state tiger translocation program aimed at boosting genetic diversity in the reserve. She was kept in a soft enclosure for 10 days to acclimate to her new environment. Though initially agitated during her first two days, Zeenat adapted quickly, exhibiting normal behavior, including hunting and maintaining good health.

Following a health inspection by the STR veterinary team, she was deemed fit for release into the reserve’s Northern Division core area.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Susanta Nanda, lauded the release, tweeting, “Tigress Zeenat, the newest addition to Similipal, will infuse much-needed genetic diversity into the reserve as part of the interstate translocation program from TATR, Maharashtra.”

STR director Prakash Chandra Gogineni explained, “We opened her enclosure gates at around 4 pm on Sunday, but being a shy tigress, she ventured out only around 9:30 pm. Three teams, working in shifts, have been deployed to monitor her movements.” Zeenat has been equipped with a radio collar with satellite-sensing technology to facilitate her tracking and ensure her safety.

The three-year-old tigress’ relocation is part of Similipal’s broader tiger conservation efforts. This marks the second such relocation from Tadoba-Andhari, following the transfer of another tigress, Yamuna, on October 27.