Maharashtra Sanctions Rs 1,356 Crore Diwali Relief Package For Flood-Affected Farmers

Mumbai: In a significant move ahead of the Diwali festival, the Maharashtra government on Friday approved Rs 1,356 crore in financial assistance for farmers whose crops were damaged by the September 2025 floods. The relief package will benefit 21.66 lakh farmers across the districts of Satara, Kolhapur, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, and Nanded in the Marathwada region, an official said.

A Government Resolution (GR) regarding the disbursement has been issued by the Revenue Department. According to a senior official from the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, the financial aid will be credited directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts before Monday. Additionally, another GR worth Rs 400 crore is expected to be issued later tonight or on Saturday to extend further assistance to distressed farmers in the Marathwada region.

In September, heavy rainfall and flooding wreaked havoc across Marathwada in central Maharashtra, as well as parts of western Maharashtra, leading to widespread crop destruction and soil erosion. Responding to the crisis, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 7 announced a comprehensive relief package worth Rs 31,628 crore to support over 60 lakh affected farmers.

The package includes compensation for crop damage, loss of life and property, and soil erosion. It also provides direct financial aid to farmers, along with concessions typically extended during drought conditions. Additional relief includes ex gratia payments, assistance for damaged homes, shops, and cattle sheds. Calling it an unprecedented move, the Chief Minister described the package as “historic”, claiming that such extensive compensation has never been granted to farmers in the state’s history.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil stated that the relief package will directly benefit 21.66 lakh farmers who have suffered losses across 15.16 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the state. “The government has directed local district administrations to provide immediate assistance to the affected farmers,” he said.

The minister also announced that assistance will be extended directly to the heirs of those who lost their lives in natural disasters, farmers whose livestock were affected, and citizens whose homes were destroyed. “To this end, there will be no need to send proposals to the state government, ensuring that the aid is distributed promptly and efficiently,” he added.

According to Mr Patil, funds have been allocated to districts based on the extent of damage assessed. Beed district has been granted Rs 577.79 crore for 8,06,513 farmers, while Dharashiv received Rs 292.49 crore for 4,04,656 farmers. Latur was allocated Rs 202.38 crore to support 4,15,492 farmers, and Parbhani received Rs 245.64 crore for 4,39,297 affected farmers. Nanded was allotted Rs 28.52 crore for 83,267 farmers, Satara received Rs 6.29 crore for 11,113 farmers, and Kolhapur was granted Rs 3.18 crore for 5,860 farmers.