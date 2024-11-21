Maharashtra records 60% voter turnout

New Delhi:An estimated 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is making a determined bid to retain power and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is hoping to continue its good showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Till 5 pm, the Election Commission recorded the electorate turnout in the state at an impressive 58.22 per cent. Assuming that the voters turn out in large numbers in the last hour, the voting percentage is expected to swell further.

Urban voter apathy continued to bog down the western state, particularly in Mumbai, Pune and Thane regions but the rural and semi-urban areas compensated to keep the overall poll percentage dignified. The voting began in the state at 7 am and after a sluggish beginning, the electorate turnout started to pick up later. Naxal affected Gadchiroli district witnessed the highest turnout at 69.63 per cent in the state. The ECI lamented that despite a range of measures taken by it for ease of voting besides motivational campaigns, urban voters in Maharashtra continued their “dismal record” of low participation in cities including Mumbai, Pune and Thane. Mumbai City recorded 51 per cent while Mumbai suburban was 55.07 per cent. Thane has a dismal 53.57 per cent and Pune 57.66 per cent. In 2019, Mumbai city was 48.22 per cent and Mumbai suburban was 51.28 per cent.

In Mumbai, celebrities spurred on voters to show up at the polling booths and fulfil their responsibilities. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar voted along with his family. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union minister Nitin Gadkari were also among the early voters. NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar cast their vote at Katewadi in Baramati area of Pune district. Lok Sabha MP and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and her daughter cast their votes in Baramati.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government will get a thumping majority as people will vote for development and work done by his regime. “People have seen their (Maha Vikas Aghadi’s) two-and-a-half years of rule vis-a-vis the work done by us in the same amount of time. People will vote for development and for the work done by us,” Shinde said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that his party will emerge as the largest party and the MVA will form the government in Maharashtra. “There is significant enthusiasm among the people, and the self-respecting citizens of Maharashtra will elect a government that prioritizes the state’s welfare. Considering the public’s response, the Congress party will emerge as the largest party in the state. The formation of a Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state is certain,” he said.