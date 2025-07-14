Maharashtra Public Safety Law Cannot Be Misused: Fadnavis

Mumbai:Defending the Maharashtra Public Security bill, which was passed in both the Houses of state legislature last week, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said it will help tackle “urban naxalism”. Rejecting the opposition’s claims, Mr. Fadnavis said strict safeguards in the bill leave no scope for its misuse. Those speaking against the bill are in a way trying to take forward the Left Wing Extremism ideology, he said.

The bill, aimed at preventing “unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisations or similar groups”, was passed by the state legislature after which it is being sent to Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan for his assent. Though only CPI (M) legislator Vinod Nikole opposed it in the legislative assembly, the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) changed their stand and opposed it in the legislative council alleging it will be misused to stifle opposition voices.



“We had gone through a big democratic process in introducing this bill. The bill was placed before all party leaders and discussed clause by clause. We incorporated all suggestions by the committee (joint select panel of both houses of the state legislature). There was not a single dissent note to the committee report. Those speaking against the bill are in a way trying to take forward the Left Wing Extremism ideology. This bill has not taken anyone’s right to protest or speak or write against the government,” Mr. Fadnavis said.



Explaining why a special law was required to tackle “urban naxals”, the Maharashtra CM said, “Maoists made a strategic change, when it came to their notice that their cadres in jungles were diminishing. They decided to enter educational institutions, universities and various other organisations to create anarchy through these urban cadres. These urban (Naxal) cadres are invisible and slowly corrupting our systems. Hence, this new law will help us in taking big action against urban Naxalism.”



While introducing the bill, the government claimed that it provides a comprehensive legal framework to tackle organised extremist threats, particularly those operating under covert urban networks. The legislation specifically targets organisations that promote or support violent left-wing extremist ideologies and specifies procedures to ban such organisations. As a safeguard, the bill says the decision to ban an organisation must be reviewed by a three-member Advisory Board comprising a retired High Court judge, a serving or retired district judge.



“I have repeatedly stated that the objective of the Bill is to combat Naxalism and banned Maoist extremist outfits. And take action against those organisations that are systematically operating to create anarchy. It cannot be used against any political party or organisation which is working within the framework of the Indian Constitution,” the Maharashtra CM said.