Maharashtra Minister’s Daughter Joins Sharad Pawar’s Party

Mumbai: In a jolt to the Ajit Pawar’s NCP, Maharashtra minister Dharmaraobaba Atram’s daughter Bhagyashree on Thursday joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. She is likely to contest from Aheri Assembly constituency in Gadchiroli district against her father.

Few days ago, NCP national president and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had requested Bhagyashree to not revolt against her father saying people do not like it if one goes against the family.

The NCP (SP) has organized an induction programme at the function at Aheri, where Bhagyashree joined the party in the presence of party chief Jayant Patil and senior party leader Anil Deshmukh.

Addressing the gathering, she said that if Dharmaraobaba is a tiger, his daughter was a tigress. “One should note that tigress is more dangerous. Therefore, one should not enrage her,” she said.

Warning to the Ajit Pawar led NCP leaders, Bhagyshree also said that if her workers would be targeted or attacked, she would not tolerate it and retaliate in the same manner.

Holding Ajit Pawar responsible for the split in the Pawar family, she said, “When you (Ajit Pawar) had left Sharad Pawar, you did not think that the family (Pawar family) was being split. You are now preaching to me to not leave the family. First you should practice what you preach to others…Ajit Dada should admit he had split the family,” she said.

Expressing gratitude towards the NCP founder, Bhagyashree recounted how her father was rescued with help of Sharad Pawar when he was kidnapped by Naxals. “When my father was kidnapped by Naxals, it was Sharad Pawar who mediated and ensured his safe return. This is an opportunity for me to pay gratitude towards Sharad Pawar saheb,” She said.

Jayant Patil said that Bhagyashri didn't approve of her father’s decision. “We postponed her return to the party because we wanted to see if she is firm on her decision,” he said.