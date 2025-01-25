Maharashtra minister says address concerns before release of ‘Chhaava’ film

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Chhava’, which is based on Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has landed in controversy even before its release. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Saturday said it should not be released before showing it to experts and getting their approval. Earlier, former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, raised objection over some scenes, in which Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is shown dancing.

Mr. Samant said that though it was a matter of pride that a Hindi film is being made based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, many people have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film and these concerns should be addressed.

Clarifying the government stand on the issue, the minister said, “Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. Further decisions will be taken after watching the film. Otherwise, it will not be allowed to be released.”

Earlier, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati had also insisted that the film must be shown to historians before its release.

The film’s trailer, Vicky Kaushal who portrayes Chatrapati Sambhaji, is shown performing a traditional ‘lezim’ dance. Many people, including the former Rajya Sabha MP have objected to it. While recognising the cultural significance of lezim, the former MP questioned its portrayal in the context of Sambhaji Maharaj’s dignity and legacy.