Maharashtra Minister Questions Why No Marathi Azaan, Slammed by Opposition

Mumbai: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane has triggered a controversy saying Marathi should be taught in madrasas instead of Urdu and the Islamic call to prayer (Azaan) be given in Marathi. The opposition slammed the minister accusing him of stoking communal and linguistic discord in order to get electoral advantage.

Mr. Rane was responding to reports that the Congress is starting Marathi schools (pathshalas) in some parts of Mumbai for the non-Maharashtrian people. Amidst the ongoing language controversy in the state, the Congress launched ‘We are Marathi, We are Indian’ workshop to teach Marathi. Clarifying the party’s stand, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said, “We’re not against Hindi, but we oppose the forced imposition of a third language. We won’t resort to violence, but we’ll teach Marathi with respect.”

Criticising the Congress’ move, Mr. Rane emphasised that Marathi should be taught in madrasas so that “real education happens there”. “Why does Congress need to run Marathi schools? The opposition should ask Muslims to give the Azaan in Marathi. Instead of Urdu, teach Marathi in madrasas. Otherwise, all one gets from there is a gun,” he said.

Mr. Rane also commented on businesses near temples, saying, “Outside our temples, there are “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, but inside the shops, it’s Abdul sitting there.”

The BJP minister’s comments triggered severe criticism from opposition leaders, who condemned his rhetoric as inflammatory and dangerous. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan accused Rane and the BJP of “spreading hatred in the name of religion and language,” and called on the Chief Minister to take action.

Congress leader Amin Patel said English and Hindi are already taught in madrasas and Marathi as well in some institutions. “Has Nitesh Rane started offering any Marathi classes himself? Madrasas already teach English and Hindi... in some places, they also teach Marathi. Language and religion are two different paths. The Azaan is given in Arabic,” Mr. Patel said.

Senior NCP (SP) leader Shashikant Shinde criticised Mr. Rane’s remarks, saying, “This is the responsibility of the home ministry. There is no need to create unnecessary tension. If he wants Marathi to be taught in madrasas, who is stopping him? As a minister, he should raise such matters in the Cabinet, not make provocative public statements.”

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi said that madrasas teach only love. “They teach us to die for the country, Madrasas helped Gandhiji in Mumbai in the freedom struggle. Marathi is also taught in Madrasas, Quran is also in Marathi. They teach poor kids and help them to become better human beings,” he said.