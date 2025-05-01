Maharashtra Minister Inaugurates Job Platform ‘Call Hindu’

Mumbai: Amidst the calls by some Hindutva leaders to boycott Muslims in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, Maharashtra minister skill and employment Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday inaugurated an employment platform ‘Call Hindu’. The digital platform has been created by Hindu Jagran Manch activist Vishal Duraafe in order to connect “Hindu employers and job seekers”. When asked about the propriety of the initiative, the minister said he agreed to inaugurate the platform because it provides jobs to unemployed youth and he would do it for any community that comes forward.

Mr. Lodha said the platform, ‘Call Hindu’, will act as a bridge between the employers and employees like any other jobs platform. A website was inaugurated by the minister and a mobile application will also be available soon.

When asked if it is appropriate that a government participate in an initiative that caters to only the majority community, Mr. Lodha said, “The platform is going to provide jobs and which is why I agreed to inaugurate it. My interest in this is limited only to providing employment. Who they want to provide jobs is their concern. There is nothing wrong if someone decides to do some constructive work only for the Hindu community. If tomorrow any other community comes forward with a similar initiative, the government will support them as well. The government is there for all communities.”

Mr. Duraafe said the objective of the initiative is to provide jobs to Hindu youth and provide skilled manpower to Hindu businessmen. He said that more sections like self-employment, e-commerce and marriage will be introduced soon.

When asked if only Hindus can seek and offer jobs on the website, Mr. Duraafe said, “It is not necessary.” He added that the service is going to be free of cost for at least six months.

The development comes a day after a delegation of Muslims headed by Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra governor C.P. Radhakrishnan alleging that traders from the community are being harassed in some areas of Mumbai after the Pahalgam attack. The memorandum claimed that the Muslim community in Mumbai and Maharashtra is being deliberately targeted and a climate of hatred and animosity is being fostered against them.

Last Saturday, Maharashtra fisheries minister Nitesh Rane had said that Hindus should inquire about the religion of a shopkeeper before making a purchase. “If they are asking about your religion and killing you, then you should also ask about their religion before shopping or buying anything. Hindu 'sangathans' should raise such a demand,” the minister had said.