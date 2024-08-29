Maharashtra: Joint Committee to Probe Shivaji Statue Collapse

Mumbai: Following the uproar in Maharashtra over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, the Indian Navy has expressed its commitment to the restoration of the state saying that the statue will be reinstated at the earliest.

A joint technical committee, led by the Indian Navy and comprising representatives from the Maharashtra Government along with technical experts, has been established to investigate the statue’s collapse at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district.

“The Indian Navy remains committed to assisting in all measures to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest,” the Indian Navy said in a statement adding that the (statue) project was conceptualised and steered by it in coordination with the Maharashtra government, who also provided funding for it.

“A joint technical committee headed by the Indian Navy with representatives from the Maharashtra Government and technical experts is being formed to investigate the unfortunate damage to the Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg, subsequent to exceptional weather conditions in the region,” the Indian Navy said.

The decision to form the joint technical committee comes on the backdrop of directives given by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a meeting of all the stakeholders and responsible authorities at his official residence. The CM also directed to form a committee for erecting the grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the same spot.

According to state officials, the joint technical committee will probe the cause and conduct a detailed analysis of the collapse of the statue and also fix responsibilities. The committee includes civil engineers, experts, and officers from the Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Navy, will probe the cause and conduct a detailed analysis of the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shinde has also directed the Public Works Department to form a committee comprising the nation’s best sculptors; civil engineers, expert officers and Navy officers for constructing a grand and magnificent statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj befitting for his stature and achievements.

This committee would include experts from Sir JJ School of Art, IIT, civil engineers, renowned sculptors from Maharashtra and technical officers of the Navy.

Emphasising the need to avoid such types of incidents in the future, Shinde assured that there will be no paucity of funds for the restoration of the statue.

A 35-feet giant statue of the Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi barely eight months ago on the occasion of Navy Day celebrations, collapsed at Rajkot Fort in Malvan on August 26. The statue was installed at the Rajkot Fort by the Indian Navy as a tribute to the legendary king for his contributions to the establishment of the Maratha Empire and Navy in the 17th century.