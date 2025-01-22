Maharashtra inks MoUs worth Rs 9.30L crore at WEF meeting in Davos

Mumbai: The Maharashtra chief minister’s office (CMO) on Wednesday informed that the state has signed 32 MoUs for investments worth over Rs 9.30 lakh crore at Davos, Switzerland with Indian companies so far. The list of companies include the Tata Group, Ceat, Essar Renewables, Bharat Forge, Welspun Corp, Reliance Infra, Olectra Greentech, among others. Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday went to a ski resort town to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. He is promoting Maharashtra in the WEF to attract investors.

During his visit to WEF, Mr. Fadnavis has met CEOs of various companies and invited them to invest in the state. The CM also met Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Tuesday. During the meeting, it was confirmed that Tata Group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the state.

Mr. Fadnavis also met Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen, who expressed interest in investing in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister assured him of full cooperation for the group’s plans. Besides this, M.A. Yusuff Ali, Managing Director of the Lulu Group, conveyed interest in investing in Nagpur and expanding operations in Maharashtra.

The CMO said that the first day of the WEF in Davos, Maharashtra has signed more than 30 MoUs worth of Rs 6,25,457 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “This is a new record for inking such a huge amount of MoUs on a single day,” it said. They are expecting more MoUs to be inked on the second day of WEF.

The chief minister also held discussions with ReNew Power Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha about a 15,000 MW pipeline and wind energy projects in Beed district.

The state inked an MoU with Reliance Industries (RIL) worth Rs 3,05,000 crore, with over 3,00,000 employment opportunities across diverse sectors, including new energy, retail, hospitality and high-tech manufacturing. In a tweet, the CMO said, “A groundbreaking moment for Maharashtra as the GoM and RIL signed a historic MoU worth Rs 3,05,000 crore, with over 3,00,000 employment opportunities across diverse sectors, including new energy, retail, hospitality, and high-tech manufacturing, under the leadership of Shri Anant Ambani.”

According to the CMO, Anant Ambani thanked the CM for his leadership in positioning Maharashtra as the gateway to India’s $5 trillion economy and, soon to be first trillion-dollar economy.

Mr. Fadnavis also met former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. “We had an insightful discussion on public transport, energy transition, with Maharashtra at the forefront, set to source over 50 per cent of its energy from renewables soon. Mr. Blair expressed his eagerness to visit India soon, and we also discussed India’s progress, the Davos agenda, and Maharashtra’s role as a powerhouse. Moving from 48GW to 78GW, energy transition remains a key focus for our future,” said he in a post on X.