Maharashtra hunting tragedy: Villager mistaken for Boar, shot dead

A hunting trip in Palghar district turned fatal when a villager was mistakenly shot dead by his companions, who believed he was a wild boar. Another individual was seriously injured in the incident, which took place on the night of January 28 in the Borsheti forest area of Manor, PTI reported.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhijit Dharashivkar, a group of villagers had entered the forest to hunt wild boars. During the hunt, some members of the group got separated. In the confusion, one of the hunters reportedly mistook the movement for that of a wild animal and opened fire, striking two villagers. One died on the spot, while the other was critically injured.

Police have detained six individuals in connection with the incident and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. Hunting wild animals without proper authorization is illegal in India, and authorities are examining whether the group was engaged in unlawful poaching.