Maharashtra govt withdraws order to disburse Rs 10 crore for strengthening state Waqf Board

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday withdrew its order to disburse Rs 10 crore for strengthening the Maharashtra state Waqf Board, state chief secretary Sujata Saunik said. The development comes a day after a government resolution (GR) was issued, in which the state administration ordered disbursal of Rs 10 crore funds for strengthening the state Waqf Board.

When asked whether the GR was withdrawn, Saunik confirmed the development. As per the November 28 GR, Rs 20 crore were earmarked for 2024-25 for strengthening of the Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs (MSBW). Of that, Rs 2 crore were disbursed to the MSBW headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.



