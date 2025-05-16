Maharashtra Govt. To Procure 3,000 ‘Smart Buses’ To Ensure Women Safety

Mumbai: In the backdrop of rape of 26-year-old woman in Pune’s Swargate bus depot in February 2025, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to procure 3,000 “smart buses” equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The decision is not only expected to provide safe journeys to passengers but also provide punctual services to them. Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik chaired a meeting with the manufacturers of the buses in Mantralaya.

Mr. Sarnaik said that all new buses will be equipped with integrated advanced technology including AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based CCTV cameras, GPS, Driver breathalyzer system, WiFi, and anti theft technology system-based bus lock system among other features.

The meeting was attended by representatives of three major leading bus manufacturers including Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Eicher along with the senior officials including MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) Vice Chairman and Managing Director Madhav Kusekar.

A Hyderabad based Brihaspathi Technologies Limited company gave a presentation about the smart buses to the transport department and manufacturers. Officials said that the manufacturers will design the sample smart bus with advanced features including panic buttons and LED TV by the end of this month.

The officials said that the manufacturer will design buses based on the presentation of the smart buses. “The company will show the sample smart bus to the transport department on May 29,” the transport minister told this newspaper.

Officials said that once the sample smart bus gets approval, the government will place its order for the smart buses before the manufacturing companies.

A senior official, who attended the meeting, said that as the minister has suggested many advanced features to incorporate in the design of the new smart buses, the procurement will start in the next three months. “The government has already made budgetary provisions of Rs 2,300 crore for the smart buses.These buses will be run on diesel,” he said.

A woman was raped inside MSRTC bus at Pune’s Swargate bus station on February 25 this year. The woman wanted to board a bus for her hometown in Satara district. The accused, who was loitering on the premises of the bus stand, had allegedly approached the victim and misled her to another bus, stating that it was the one for her destination in Satara.

Mr. Sarnaik said that the buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras so that the commuters should not face any untoward incidents during the travel. Even the driver of the bus will be under the surveillance of the CCTV. “The buses parked at bus stands and surrounding areas will remain completely locked through a secured system integrated into the buses,” he said.

The minister also claimed that with the use of modern technology, the bus accidents will be reduced and punctuality will be improved. “We will procure all 3,000 buses within six months,” Mr. Sairnaik said.