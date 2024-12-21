Maharashtra govt to prepare norms for industrial reactors to improve workers' safety

Nagpur: The Maharashtra industrial department will prepare norms and a system for inspecting industrial reactors, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council on Saturday.

Fadnavis was responding to the leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve's demand for drafting a policy for reactors on the line of boilers to prevent blasts and other accidents involving industrial workers.

Danve mentioned such accidents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Nashik, and other industrial areas, raising concerns over the safety of workers employed in small units that use reactors.

He demanded rules and policies for the regulation of reactors on lines of boilers.

Fadnavis said the state industrial department will be immediately directed to frame norms and set up a system for the reactor inspection.

An industrial reactor is a piece of equipment being used to create chemical reactions in various industries, including chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetics.