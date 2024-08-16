Maharashtra Govt Starts Crediting Money to Women’s Accounts

Eknath Shinde said that both the projects will give respite to the Mumbaikars from the traffic congestion, save their time and fuel. After the dedication of the MTHL, the first phase of Coastal Road will be opened for common people by the end of January 2024. (File Image: Twitter)

MUMBAI: More than 80 lakh women in Maharashtra have received Rs 3,000 into their accounts under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (MMLBY), flagship scheme of chief minister Eknath Shinde. The state women and child development department has started crediting the money to the eligible beneficiaries' accounts. Amid this, NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule requested the women beneficiaries to withdraw the money from their accounts as the MLAs of the ruling parties have been saying that they would take back the money.

Aditi Tatkare, the minister of women and child development, said that the government has started the process of crediting the money to the accounts of the eligible women under MMLBY from August 14. “So far, more than 80 Lakh eligible women have availed the benefits of the scheme,” she said.

According to the minister, Rs 3,000 for two months, July and August, have been paid. “The remaining eligible beneficiaries will also be given the benefits of the scheme by August 17,” Ms Tatkare said.

According to the Women and child development department, the MMLBY intends to provide financial freedom to the women of the state. The scheme has received a tremendous response from women across the state. “1.62 crore applications have been received from the women till August 14 for the MMLBY,” an official said.

The scrutiny of these applications is being undertaken. Those applicants, who are found eligible, are being credited the money to their accounts.

A senior official from women and child development said, “Around 1.30 crore women are found to be eligible for this scheme. The money would be credited to their accounts by August 17.”

In June 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar had announced 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ (MMLBJ), which covers married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-65 age groups. The beneficiaries will get Rs 1,500 per month.

However, the opposition has alleged that this scheme is an “election gimmick” and would not be implemented after the Assembly election.

Earlier in this week, MLA Ravi Rana, who has been supporting the BJP, had said he would take back the funds distributed to women under the 'MMLBY' financial assistance scheme if they don't vote for BJP led Mahayuti in the upcoming state polls.

Ms Sule, Lok Sabha member from Baramati, said that Maharashtra Assembly election is around the corner. “Therefore, I request my sisters to withdraw the money immediately from their bank accounts. The MLAs of ruling parties are stating that they would take the money back,” Ms. Sule said.