Maharashtra Govt. Launches Rs 1,500 Monthly Aid Scheme for Women

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday officially rolled out the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (MMLBY),’ under which eligible women will be provided Rs 1,500 per month. The state government organised a mega event in Pune. The Chief Minister also indicated that if the Mahayuti retains power after the upcoming Assembly elections, he would double the monthly benefit from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. He appealed to the women to show the opposition their place in the election.

After the dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election, the Mahayuti is hoping to turn the tide in the Assembly election with the launch of populist schemes such as MMLBY. The scheme covers married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-65 age groups, who will get Rs 1,500 per month. The government has earmarked Rs 46,000 crore for MMLBY annually in its budget. The scheme has already received a good response from the women.

“If we receive your support, we can manage to give you more than Rs 3,000,” Mr. Shinde said at the launch event marked by the display of pyrotechnics on a specially-created ramp-cum-walk way at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi area of Pune. The scheme was launched by the CM and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at the glittering event attended by women in large numbers.

Referring to the criticism by the opposition parties, which have accused the state government of trying to buy women’s votes and questioned the “paltry” allocation of Rs 1,500 per month, the Maharashtra CM said, “If you give us the strength, the current amount of Rs 1,500 will become Rs 2,000. If we receive your support, we can give you more than Rs 3,000. They (MVA) are opposing this scheme, but Mahayti is standing with you.”

Mr. Shinde hit back at the MVA for dubbing the Rs 1,500 allocation grossly inadequate. The opposition bloc had assured an increase in the monthly cash transfer assistance if voted to power. “The opposition will never realise the value of Rs 1,500. We are not born with a golden spoon in the mouth. Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power for 2.5 years. Did they give a single rupee to women? Don’t worry, this scheme will continue,” the chief minister added.

Slamming the MVA, Mr. Fadnavis said that the Mahayuti government is “Dena Bank” not “Lena Bank”. “We have seen how the previous government used to do vasooli (extortion). Our government is giving (money) to the sisters,” he said.

Ajit Pawar, who is also finance minister, said that a few leaders from the Mahayuti made some unnecessary statements like if the women did not vote for the Mahayuti, the money would be taken back. “I want to make it clear to our sisters in the presence of the CM and DCM Fadnavis that th

is money is given as a gift of Bhau Beej (Bhai Dooj). The money will never be taken back (from you),” he said.





