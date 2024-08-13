Maharashtra govt approves setting up of breeding centres for otters, vultures

Mumbai: In an effort to conserve rare species of wildlife, the Maharashtra government has approved breeding centres for otters, vultures, and wild buffaloes in the state, an official said on Tuesday.



During a meeting of the state wildlife board on Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the importance of prioritising the protection and conservation of rare species in the state. As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office, Shinde also directed the effective implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Paid Maa Ke Naam' (a tree in mother's name) campaign across all municipal corporations, municipalities, schools, and colleges in the state.

Shinde approved a proposal to set up breeding centres for otters in Pench Tiger Reserve (Maharashtra), vultures in Nashik, and wild buffalos in Gadchiroli, it stated. The chief minister expressed confidence that these centres will play a crucial role in protecting and conserving rare wildlife species.

Shinde has directed the initiation of a 'clinic on wheels' programme to extend the benefits of the Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apaghat Vima, an accident insurance scheme for farmers, to farm labourers who die of snakebites, and ensure timely treatment for snakebite victims.

Apart from this, it was also decided that the forest department would employ a family member of persons killed in wild animal attacks as a forest labourer, the CMO statement said. Shinde also emphasised the need to ensure widespread implementation of the 'Ek Paid Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

He set a target to plant bamboo on 10 lakh hectares across the state, instructing the forest department to focus on conserving rare plant species. Noting that the Jawali forest in Satara district was home to 500 rare plant species, he directed the department to set up a research and development centre in the region.

The chief minister also approved four development projects in protected areas, environmentally sensitive zones, and tiger tourism routes, the statement said.